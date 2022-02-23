Advertisement

South Dakotas uphill road to legalizing recreational cannabis

By Bryan Womack
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:06 PM CST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -South Dakotas road to legalizing recreational cannabis failed in the House of Representatives with 31 yeas and 36 nays. The South Dakota Legislative Research Council states Bill SB 1045 provides for the use and regulated sale of marijuana, to impose taxation on the sale of marijuana, and to the distribution of that revenue to counties. If passed, would provide economic boosts to all counties.

As of now, there are several CBD businesses listed as petition sites to have legalized marijuana as it is pending approval on the November ballot.

