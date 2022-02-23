Ellsworth Air & Space Show Expected to See a Record Breaking Crowd

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -A high-flying spectacle returns to the Black Hills for the first time in years.

When: The event is scheduled for May 14 and 15 at Ellsworth with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels demonstration team headlining the show.

For more information or to get involved, head to https://ellsworthairshow.com/.

