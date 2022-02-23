Coldest High Temperature Record Broken Today

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The record for the coldest high temperature was broken today at the airport. The old record was -2° set in 1910, but today’s low was -4°.

Dangerously cold and windy conditions will drop the feels-like temperatures to -30 to -45° in the overnight and into the morning. Once again you should make sure that you are properly bundled up for all of your early morning activities. With the Arctic air that is still in place, your exposed skin can experience frostbite in as little as 10 minutes.

This round of snow is moving out of the Black Hills area.

Single digit days and negative teens in the overnights will last through at least tomorrow before very slowly warming up by the weekend.

When there is the most snow on the ground, temperatures will be a few degrees cooler. The cold air moves out and we see the gradual rebuilding of a ridge. The upcoming week will bring us to above freezing and closer to average of 40° by Saturday and Sunday when it will be 39° and 42° respectively. We stand to melt the snow and moisturize the parched land as we say goodbye to Meteorological Winter and welcome a Meteorologist’s first day of Spring!

