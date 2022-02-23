Cold weather and slick roads, laying out the Rapid City Street’s Department plan

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Cold winter weather is sweeping through the Hills and Rapid City.

Street crews are out and about monitoring the roads and making sure they’re safe.

“We always get prepared for the worst and hope for the best,” says Dale Pfeifle, Rapid City Street Superintendent.

Right now, that’s sub zero temperatures, wind but only a bit of snow.

“It seems like more,” says Pfeifle, “that’s because of the windy conditions blowing the snow around and causing drifting issues.”

He says they’ve been working to treat all of Rapid City roads, but “there’s always going to be a spot that we missed here or there.”

He says early reports seem to suggest everything is drivable, because the “public’s doing a great job getting around. Driving the road conditions and not the speed limit.”

He says as far as priorities go they’re “try[ing] [to] knock the drifting back on the main lines.”

They check the school routes throughout the day to make sure they’re especially safe. Which, is something that this cold weather played a helpful a role in, because if it were warm enough for the snow to melt on the road first, and then the temperatures dipped, that’s a different story.

“It would be just like a big ice skating rink out there,” says Pfeifle.

He says they’re preparing for more moisture and treating the roads with chemicals and sand, and “that sand will give a little bit of grip and a little bit of traction, and it still has that salt in there. So, when the sun does come out it’ll make that break.”

From there, it will hopefully dry up. But, natural treatment methods can prove superior.

“Obviously,” says Pfeifle, “we use every tool in the toolbox we got. Sunshine is one of our biggest ones.”

With chilly weather predicted for the remaining week, they’ll continue to keep an eye on things.

“There could be an icy spot. There could be a place we missed a spot,” Pfeifle says.

He says they utilize nighttime and daytime crews to make sure commutes are possible into work and on the way home.

Meanwhile, he says the brunt of the storm wound up, up north.

“That could have spun around on us and we could be sitting here with 40 below and 11 inches of snow,” says Pfeifle.

He says it’s hard to know exactly where things will end up, but they monitor conditions around the area to see what might come our way.

“We get done with this one and we’ll keep just checking our equipment. Keep making sure that it’s ready for the next one,” says Pfeifle.

So, when things break, they’re aware and prepared.

“We’ve got multiple pieces of equipment. So,” says Pfeifle, “if one goes down we got another one to get up so we can get going.”

