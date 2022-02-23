Business owners frustrated with juvenile crime

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Kevin Quick, owner of cloud 9, down ohm vapors and noctilucent-9 in Rapid City says that there has been a spike in crime since the beginning of covid-19 and that the “system” is not helpful.

Quick states “We’ve been broken into I think four or five times since covid started. You cannot just keep putting that on your insurance. At what point do I say...I’m going to close my doors because this stuff ain’t getting handled.” He also expressed frustration on the criminal process by the police.”

According to Captain James Johns with the criminal investigation division, police are not the arbiter of prosecution. He also stated that police have been making arrests, but it is up to the juvenile system to hold juveniles accountable.

Juvenile Reform Bills instituted several years ago appear to have a flaw that some individuals exploit ... sometimes repeatedly.

Senate Bill 73, enacted in 2017 by the South Dakota Legislature outlines a citation process for minor juvenile violations and expands diversion for lower-level offenses. Over 3.2 million dollars was invested in diversion programs centered around rebuilding the family structures.

John states that this bill changed everything. “It definitely changed the landscape of juvenile justice in South Dakota. it changed what juveniles could be held accountable for... and what they can’t be held accountable for.”

For business owner Quick, the future of his businesses in Rapid City is uncertain. As of now, the juvenile Justice Reform act passed in 2017 plays a key role in how the justice department prosecutes Juvenile offenders at lower-level offenses. KOTA reached out to the States attorney’s office for additional info and has not received a response yet. The Rapid City Police department suggests that business owners contact their district and state representatives to learn about the legal process of refining laws.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.