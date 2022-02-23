Black Hawk Elementary got a helping hand from a state representative
South Dakota continues to struggle with the nationwide substitute teacher shortage but one South Dakota representative put on his name tag and headed to the classroom Wednesday to help out
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rambunctious footsteps and loud chatter around miniature desks, a first-grade classroom, with no teacher.
South Dakota has been increasingly struggling with a substitute teacher shortage for a few years, resulting in schools taking last-minute measures in order to teach children.
One action Black Hawk Elementary took was bringing in one government official to substitute teach a first-grade class for a day.
“This has been great, the reality is that these first graders, even when they disagree with one another they treat each other with respect, frankly I think those of us in Washington DC could learn a lot spending a day in a first-grade classroom and I’ve gotten a lot more hugs here than I normally get in the US House,” said South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson.
Johnson wrote up a lesson plan for the entire late-start day with this class consisting of reading, group work, and learning how to pronounce a long “I” sound.
He was also learning while teaching.
“The reality is that this is a critically important job and they’re doing it under pretty difficult circumstances so for me this was an important opportunity to show some solidarity and also learn a little bit of what goes on in the classroom,” said Johnson.
And Johnson hasn’t forgotten how integral a teacher figure is in a child’s life.
“It’s amazing even when you ask an old 45-year-old man about who’s some of the formative people in their lives have been, often you’ll hear teachers, you’ll hear third-grade teachers like Mrs. Welsh, you’ll hear 7th-grade science teachers like Mrs. Chandler, and if I can remember that 30 or 40 years after the fact than I think you know it is hard to overstate how important they are,” said Johnson.
Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.