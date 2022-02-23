Another Frigid Day Today!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Arctic high pressure continues over the area today. Temperatures remain extremely cold, with below temperatures this morning and highs today only getting to near zero.

Some moisture will push in from the south later today, resulting in flurries and snow showers south of I-90.

A slow but sure warming trend starts tomorrow and lasts into early next week. By early next week, 50s are back in the forecast!

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.