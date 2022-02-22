Staying Dangerously Cold This Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - . Dangerously cold and windy conditions will drop the feels-like temperatures to -30° in the overnight and into the morning. If you have outdoor plans like waiting on school busses, you should make sure that you and your young ones are properly bundled up. Your exposed skin can experience frostbite in as little as 10 minutes.

Over the next few days snow moves into and then out of the area. I have pared down the forecast by a few inches here in Rapid City as the storm appears drier than what we were forecasting last week, but there are still about another two inches to go by the end of the day Tuesday.

We have mentioned multiple times, that the snow is just one part of this system. The other important part is the dangerously cold temperatures from the Arctic air that is accompanying this round of snow.

Single digit days and negative teens in the overnights will last through at least Thursday morning before very slowly warming up by the weekend. Even with the warming trend, the snow will not help with our warming up attempts for a few days yet. When there is snow on the ground it cools the air around it. So getting those temperatures up to the normal in the upper 30s, may take a little while but we have some chances to really melt the snow in a week, which will be the last day of Meteorological Winter!

