Salty, sweet, tangy, or spicy... whichever way you like it you can have it today because it’s National Margarita Day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - 70% of our viewers voted that a classic margarita is their favorite while 20% voted for a spicy margarita, 10% voted frozen and no one voted for fruity.

But, Que Pasa Cantina’s bartender, Lauren Toledo says their version of a classic margarita is a fan favorite.

Toledo also says there are some tips you can do to make your own top-tier margarita.

”So if you do a traditional margarita with the sweet and sour, it does still matter you can tell the difference between how smooth it drinks if you do the soda water though I’d say that’s better if you’re going for a little bit of a higher tier of tequila just because you get a little bit more of the actual tequila flavor in it,” said Lauren Toledo, bartender at Que Pasa Cantina.

But if you’re looking to get a marg made for you today, Que Pasa is offering happy hour margaritas all day for the celebration.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.