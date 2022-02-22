Advertisement

Report: Britney Spears to release tell-all memoir

People Magazine is reporting that Britney Spears is writing a tell-all memoir.
People Magazine is reporting that Britney Spears is writing a tell-all memoir.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It appears Britney Spears wants to add best-selling author to her list of accomplishments.

People Magazine is reporting the pop star has signed a massive book deal with publishing house Simon and Schuster.

According to People, a deal worth $15 million is to write a tell-all memoir, but there is no word on when the book could be released.

Neither representatives from Spears’ camp nor the publisher have commented.

The reported deal comes just months after the end of her controversial conservatorship.

Spears is still in the middle of a legal battle with her father, Jamie Spears, over her finances. Her father requested she continue to pay his legal fees despite her conservatorship being terminated in November.

She is also at odds with her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, over her recently released book.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 man is dead after shooting at Rapid City bar
1 person dead after shooting at Rapid City bar
Police arresting individuals who buy medical marijuana from tribal dispernsary
Wyoming school bus driver accused of DUI, open container
South Dakotan teachers express concern over growing number of juvenile offenders disrupting their classrooms
Investigators said a 15-year-old boy after a forklift he was on overturned.
Boy, 15, dies after forklift overturned, police say

Latest News

The United Nations Security Council met Monday to discuss Ukraine.
World leaders focus on how to punish Russia over Ukraine
The San Joaquin County’s Sheriff’s Office released video of Zoey being returned to her owner...
Dog reunited with owner after going missing 12 years ago
Video of the rescue shows the crew slowly dropping down to the boat to help the 51-year-old man.
Coast Guard rescues fisherman bitten by shark
The three men convicted in Arbery's murder are accused of targeting him because he was Black...
Jury deliberating hate crimes case in Ahmaud Arbery killing