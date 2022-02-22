Advertisement

Custer structure fire deemed two-alarm blaze

(kota)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - According to the Custer Volunteer Fire Department, the Lower French Creek Structure Fire in Custer has been deemed a Two Alarm blaze.

The Fire Department initially responded to the structure fire that was located in the 2500 block of Lower French Road.

First responders came upon a free burning fire, with moderate to heavy smoke.

As the fire burned, the single-story residential structure with the blaze extended to the building’s exterior and roof. Firefighters faced the additional difficulty of limited visibility due to blowing snow, snow-packed icy roads, and temperatures below 0 degrees Fahrenheit. The below-freezing temperatures froze hose-lines, and the scene requires an on-seen water supply from an external source. This water was hauled to the incident in “tenders”. According to Wikipedia, “a water tender is a type of firefighting apparatus that specializes in the transport of water from a water source to a fire scene. This kind of unit may have seats for up to six firefighters, a water tank of more than 11,000 liters (2,900 US gallons), and basic equipment for firefighting and rescue.”

Firefighters successfully contained the area of the fire to the structure of origin, successfully stopping the spread of the flames to nearby structures, infrastructure, and other improvements.

There were no reports of injuries to Firefighters, civilians or domestic animals.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 man is dead after shooting at Rapid City bar
1 person dead after shooting at Rapid City bar
Police arresting individuals who buy medical marijuana from tribal dispernsary
Wyoming school bus driver accused of DUI, open container
South Dakotan teachers express concern over growing number of juvenile offenders disrupting their classrooms
Investigators said a 15-year-old boy after a forklift he was on overturned.
Boy, 15, dies after forklift overturned, police say

Latest News

House committee advances Noem’s telemedicine abortion ban
Wyoming school bus driver accused of DUI, open container
Icy roads
A car accident with below freezing temperatures can result in tragedy, but there are ways to prepare for the worst
Police arresting individuals who buy medical marijuana from tribal dispernsary