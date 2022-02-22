Black Hills Film Festival highlighting local, national, and global artists

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The art of filmmaking is coming to a screen near you!

The 13th annual Black Hills Film Festival highlights those local, national, and global artists creating independent films and is ready to share them with our area once again.

Virtual Festival

All films are available on-demand on Film Festival Flix streaming channel from Feb. 18 through Feb. 28, 2022

Over 40 films available to stream, 3 filmmaker seminars, Q&As from filmmakers

Collections of Native American, South Dakotan, and Canadian films as well as films from 5 other countries

Box Office is open for tickets - $9.99 individual or $99.00 all-access

Live Festival

Postponed to May 31 through June 6

Includes New films that were not in the Virtual Festival, live seminars, and special guests

