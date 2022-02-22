Advertisement

Black Hills Film Festival highlighting local, national, and global artists

By Natalie Cruz
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The art of filmmaking is coming to a screen near you!

The 13th annual Black Hills Film Festival highlights those local, national, and global artists creating independent films and is ready to share them with our area once again.

Virtual Festival

  • All films are available on-demand on Film Festival Flix streaming channel from Feb. 18 through Feb. 28, 2022
  • Over 40 films available to stream, 3 filmmaker seminars, Q&As from filmmakers
  • Collections of Native American, South Dakotan, and Canadian films as well as films from 5 other countries
  • Box Office is open for tickets - $9.99 individual or $99.00 all-access

Live Festival

  • Postponed to May 31 through June 6
  • Includes New films that were not in the Virtual Festival, live seminars, and special guests

