Bitter Cold Temperatures Continue Today

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Winter Weather Advisory and Wind Chill Advisory for the area today. More light snow of 1″ or less likely this morning, with wind chills -30 to -40 through noon tomorrow. All in all, nasty, dangerous winter weather conditions continue.

As the strongest part of this storm develops in the Rockies tomorrow, some light snow could push north into southwest South Dakota Wednesday. But Thursday through the weekend, dry and milder weather returns. But it will take until Saturday before temperatures finally rise above freezing.

And next week is looking quite dry and mostly mild.

