Advertisement

Wyoming school bus driver accused of DUI, open container

(WGEM)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Police in Wyoming arrested a school bus driver taking high school students to an activity in South Dakota for suspected DUI and having an open container of alcohol.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says a trooper pulled the bus over Wednesday evening on U.S. 85 about 60 miles northeast of Cheyenne and arrested David Williams.

Local court officials say they can’t provide information about the case remotely so it’s not clear if Williams has an attorney who could speak on his behalf. School officials say they sent a substitute driver to get the Cheyenne South and Cheyenne East high school students headed to an unspecified activity in Spearfish, South Dakota.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 man is dead after shooting at Rapid City bar
1 person dead after shooting at Rapid City bar
Baristas at a Texas Starbucks jumped in to help a customer who they believed was in danger.
Starbucks baristas look out for customer who they believe was in danger
Nine South Dakota Highway Patrol recruits graduate Friday
Lisa High Wolf speaks after her son's murderer is sentenced to life in prison.
Pine Ridge murderer sentenced to life in prison, victim’s family thankful for justice
Gavel
Oglala man pleads guilty in fatal shooting

Latest News

Icy roads
A car accident with below freezing temperatures can result in tragedy, but there are ways to prepare for the worst
Police arresting individuals who buy medical marijuana from tribal dispernsary
According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships
According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships