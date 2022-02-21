Wyoming school bus driver accused of DUI, open container

(AP) - Police in Wyoming arrested a school bus driver taking high school students to an activity in South Dakota for suspected DUI and having an open container of alcohol.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says a trooper pulled the bus over Wednesday evening on U.S. 85 about 60 miles northeast of Cheyenne and arrested David Williams.

Local court officials say they can’t provide information about the case remotely so it’s not clear if Williams has an attorney who could speak on his behalf. School officials say they sent a substitute driver to get the Cheyenne South and Cheyenne East high school students headed to an unspecified activity in Spearfish, South Dakota.

