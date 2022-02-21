Police arresting individuals who buy medical marijuana from tribal dispernsary

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - An American Indian tribe in South Dakota says police are arresting people who buy medical marijuana at the tribe’s dispensary.

The Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe operates the only medical marijuana dispensary in the state. Tribal officials say more than 100 people who have been issued tribal medical marijuana identification cards have been arrested since the store opened in July. The Argus Leader reported Friday the state Department of Public Safety and the attorney general’s office have taken the position that the cards aren’t valid for people who aren’t tribal members.

Flandreau Police Chief Zach Weber says his department is following that directive and arresting people with cards if they’re not tribal members.

