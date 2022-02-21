Advertisement

Police arresting individuals who buy medical marijuana from tribal dispernsary

(Scott Elmquist/Style Weekly)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - An American Indian tribe in South Dakota says police are arresting people who buy medical marijuana at the tribe’s dispensary.

The Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe operates the only medical marijuana dispensary in the state. Tribal officials say more than 100 people who have been issued tribal medical marijuana identification cards have been arrested since the store opened in July. The Argus Leader reported Friday the state Department of Public Safety and the attorney general’s office have taken the position that the cards aren’t valid for people who aren’t tribal members.

Flandreau Police Chief Zach Weber says his department is following that directive and arresting people with cards if they’re not tribal members.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 man is dead after shooting at Rapid City bar
1 person dead after shooting at Rapid City bar
Baristas at a Texas Starbucks jumped in to help a customer who they believed was in danger.
Starbucks baristas look out for customer who they believe was in danger
Nine South Dakota Highway Patrol recruits graduate Friday
Lisa High Wolf speaks after her son's murderer is sentenced to life in prison.
Pine Ridge murderer sentenced to life in prison, victim’s family thankful for justice
Gavel
Oglala man pleads guilty in fatal shooting

Latest News

According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships
According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships
South Dakotan teachers express concern over growing number of juvenile offenders disrupting their classrooms
Rapid City Police Lt. Kelvin Masur says police responded to a report of a shooting just before...
1 person dead after shooting at Rapid City bar