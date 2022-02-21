Advertisement

Medina Spirit’s Kentucky Derby win invalidated

FILE - John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of...
FILE - John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., May 1, 2021.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Medina Spirit’s Kentucky Derby win has been invalidated “and all purse money forfeited,” according to Monday’s ruling by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.

The horse was disqualified for a positive drug test.

Robert A. Baffort, the horse’s trainer, is suspended 90 days and fined $7,500.

The Prontico colt won Baffert his record seventh Kentucky Derby on May 1, 2021, WAVE reported.

Eight days later, the trainer announced the horse has tested positive for betamethasone, an anti-inflammatory that is prohibited in Kentucky on race day, in a post-Derby drug test.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. WAVE contributed to this report.

Most Read

1 man is dead after shooting at Rapid City bar
1 person dead after shooting at Rapid City bar
Baristas at a Texas Starbucks jumped in to help a customer who they believed was in danger.
Starbucks baristas look out for customer who they believe was in danger
Lisa High Wolf speaks after her son's murderer is sentenced to life in prison.
Pine Ridge murderer sentenced to life in prison, victim’s family thankful for justice
Nine South Dakota Highway Patrol recruits graduate Friday
Gavel
Oglala man pleads guilty in fatal shooting

Latest News

Worth the Weight: A 250 lb weight loss journey
Incredible transformation: Man credits 260 lbs. weight loss for new lease on life
According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships
South Dakotan teachers express concern over growing number of juvenile offenders disrupting their classrooms
The Rev. Matthew Hood is one of hundreds whose baptisms performed by a now-retired deacon from...
Like in Arizona, botched baptisms roiled Michigan church