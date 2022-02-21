A car accident with below freezing temperatures can result in tragedy, but there are ways to prepare for the worst

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills is experiencing a significant drop in temperature so local authorities want to remind the public how to stay safe in this dangerous weather.

“We encourage people to stay home if at all possible, but if you need to venture out there are a few things you can do to keep yourself safer,” said Brian Mueller, chief deputy at Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

Things like giving yourself extra time for your morning commute, driving slow, and keeping up with your vehicle’s maintenance.

But Mueller says the main one is keeping necessities full, like a fully charged phone and a car full of gas.

He also says to be prepared for the worst-case scenario, getting stuck outside of your vehicle.

“It doesn’t take very long to be outside in temperatures like this before you can really get yourself in trouble so you need to dress in layers, have multiple layers of clothes, warm clothing, hats, gloves, boots, it’s good to have some extra blankets in the car, always take some water and some snacks, survival type items in case you’re going to be stuck out there a little bit longer than you think you’re going to be,” said Mueller.

If you find yourself in a situation like this, Mueller says do not wander, “It’s best to stay with your vehicle, don’t try to walk for help, stay with your vehicle call for help, keep your vehicle running, keep it warm inside, and a lot of times people get themselves in trouble when they try to get out and they try to walk.”

And if you think this couldn’t happen to you, you don’t want to be proven wrong.

“We deal with that every year when people get stuck, or they have vehicle problems, or they get in an accident, and they’re not prepared for it things can turn tragic very quickly,” said Mueller.

