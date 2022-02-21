Bitter Cold and Snow Today through Tuesday Morning

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The much-advertised arctic freeze has arrived. And with the cold temperatures, snow is falling. This nasty weather will last through Tuesday, with the cold air lasting through the week.

So far the heaviest snow has fallen in northwest South Dakota and northeast Wyoming. However later today and tonight, a band of moderate snow is expected to from from eastern Wyoming through southwest South Dakota into the central part of South Dakota. Places in this band, including Rapid City could see 2 to 4 inches of snow.

The coldest day of this arctic outbreak will be Wednesday. Everybody will see teens below zero lows that morning.

We likely won’t see above freezing temperatures until Saturday afternoon.

