Stevens, Sturgis wrestlers impress at Regionals

Sabres shut out in Saturday night showdown
Stevens wrestlers win in regionals
By Ben Burns
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Stevens and Sturgis wrestling teams will be well-represented at the state tournament following the SDHSAA 4A Wrestling Regionals at Douglas High School. Plus, the Badlands Sabres were stopped in their tracks against the Yellowstone Quake in the second game of their three-game series. Ben Burns has the highlights.

