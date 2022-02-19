Starting Off Warm, then the Snow Hits the Fan

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Our light snow is moving out of the area, but leaving the clouds tonight. I have pared down the forecast by a few inches here in Rapid City as the storm appears to want to make a more northern trek than it did a few days ago. This means that places like Belle Fourche, Lemmon and Faith will be getting in on the higher snow totals.

Our ridge comes back into the Black Hills region tonight and will send our temperatures into spring-like territory here in KOTA Territory. The next ridge hangs out through literally the first few hours of Sunday (I mean until Brunch, people) and then the snow hits the fan.

Snow coverage increases Sunday night as a Pacific NW low that comes in from Vancouver. For Presidents Day I am expecting 3-6″ followed by another day of 2-3″ before tapering off Wednesday morning. But the snow is just one part of this system.

The temperature decreases by some 40+ degrees in most places, within a matter of hours late in the day Sunday, with to no improvement through Wednesday. Single digit days and negative teens in the overnights through at least Thursday morning before very slowly warming up to almost the 32° freezing point Friday. The snow will not help our warming up efforts over the next seven days. We have been talking about this for a good long while and that is one element that has not changed except we have gotten slightly colder.

All of us at First Alert Weather will keep monitoring that situation as the storm gets closer.

