Pine Ridge murderer sentenced to life in prison, victim’s family thankful for justice

Lisa High Wolf speaks after her son's murderer is sentenced to life in prison.
Lisa High Wolf speaks after her son's murderer is sentenced to life in prison.(Jeffrey Lindblom)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - 32-year-old Adan Corona is sentenced to life in federal prison Friday for shooting and killing Vinny Brewer in 2016 in Pine Ridge.

He was found guilty on five separate counts, two of them being first degree premeditated and felony murder.

John Murphy, Corona’s attorney, said they believe that mandatory life sentences are cruel and unusual punishment.

The victim’s father responded by saying he sees his son in the ground with 17 bullets in him, and says they should reconsider that position. Calling him a killer with no conscience.

Lisa High Wolf, the victim’s mother, added the killing was senseless, over drugs, asking Corona for an apology while fighting back tears.

”I just wanted him to look at me. I wanted him to apologize,” High Wolf says, “but he didn’t. He don’t have no remorse, and I knew his mother. He’s one of the one’s that is part Lakota. He’s part of our tribe. He comes from the same blood that we do. He gets to live his life out in prison, and my son’s dead. At least now we can get some closure. Try to move forward with our lives.”

Judge Jeffrey Viken said the setting of the killing, a basketball tournament, made for a horrific event.

He said people fled for lives while Vinny fought for his own.

Viken said in all of the years he’s been a judge, he’s never seen this kind of crime until Corona brought it here. Adding no family will suffer anymore at his hands.

Murphy says they will appeal the sentence.

The Brewer family did not ask for restitution.

