Oglala man pleads guilty in fatal shooting

Gavel
Gavel(MGN Online)
By Jack Caudill
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 7:57 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
An Oglala man pleads guilty Friday to a fatal shooting in July of last year in Oglala. Originally charged with murder, 36-year old Dirk Garnier pleaded guilty in federal court to voluntary manslaughter and discharge of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence in the death of Beau Blacksmith.

According to the factual basis statement signed by Garnier, he and Blacksmith were drinking at Garnier’s home and the two got into a verbal argument. That statement says Garnier went into the residence and got a .20 gauge shotgun and shot Blacksmith in the face at close range. Garnier faces up to 15 years in prison on the manslaughter charge and up to life on the firearm charge. In his plea agreement, prosecutors agree to recommend that Garnier be sentenced to 20 years behind bars.

