Winter Storm Brewing for the Black Hills

Now is the Time for Preps
By Rhonda Lee
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Thursday started several days of a warm up, however take this time to wash your woolens, because we are literally counting down the hours until those woolens will get a workout for the long weekend.

The day started off frigid, but rebounded to still above average.

Another healthy ridge builds into the Black Hills region tonight. It hangs out through the end of the weekend and then snow gets real.

The snow coverage increases Sunday night as a strong Pacific NW low comes in with a batch of arctic air. For Presidents Day, I am expecting 3-6″ followed by another day of 3-4″ before tapering off Wednesday morning. But the snow is just one part of this system.

The temperature decreases by some 40+ degrees in most places within a matter of hours late in the day Sunday, with to no improvement in sight through Wednesday. Single digit days and negative teens in the overnights through at least Thursday morning.

We will keep monitoring that situation as next week comes closer and information becomes more concrete. Now is the time to get prepped to hunker down.

