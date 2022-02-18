Advertisement

Vaccination rate of South Dakota residents 75 and up at 93 percent

South Dakota reports 393 new cases of COVID-19.
By Jack Caudill
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
The South Dakota Department of Health says 93 percent of the state’s residents age 75 and up are now vaccinated against COVID-19. That’s the highest percentage of any age group. That figure is down to 57 percent in the 25-to-39 age range. And for kids 5-to-11, the vaccination percentage sits at 23 percent.

South Dakota is listing a total of 393 new cases Thursday. There are 33 new cases in Pennington County and 26 new cases in Ziebach County. Those are the only area counties in double figures Thursday. The number of active cases in the state has now dropped in 18 straight reports, falling another 626 to 9,145. There are 223 COVID patients in the hospital, 17 fewer than Wednesday. The state is reporting eight more deaths Thursday, all from the eastern part of the state.

They’re reporting a total of 187 new cases Thursday in Wyoming. 27 of those are from Campbell County. Wyoming is down to 674 lab-confirmed active cases. The number of COVID patients in the hospital is up six to 88. There are no new deaths in Thursday’s report.

