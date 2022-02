RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The School of Mines men’s basketball team knocked off Chadron State 79-67 Thursday night. Keagen Smith led the Hardrockers with 23 points. The School of Mines women squeaked one out over the Eagles 65-64. Ryan Weiss led the Lady Hadrockers with 17 points.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.