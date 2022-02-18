Advertisement

Mild and Windy Today; Very Mild Saturday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will see windy, mild weather today with highs in the 30s and 40s. A few snow showers are possible over the Black Hills and foothills this afternoon.

Saturday will be very mild with highs in the 50s in many areas.

Sunday will be a day of change. Clouds increase with showers developing by afternoon. A strong arctic front will crash through the area Sunday night, bringing a sharp drop in temperatures and widespread snow. Several inches of snow could fall by Monday afternoon. Temperatures will be brutally cold early next week with single digits highs and lows well below zero.

