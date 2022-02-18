Hill City Residents want answers after latest instance of violence

HILL CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Security camera footage captured the dramatic moment that shots went off at a home in Hill City early Saturday morning. Now, residents of that neighborhood say they are fed up with the lack of attention from the city.

Residents of the neighborhood on Allen Gulch Road, are sounding the alarm about what they’re calling the constant criminal activity that takes place at the house.

Terri Grunendike lives two houses away and raises her grandchildren in the neighborhood. She says the area has become increasingly unsafe, not only for her family but for others in the area as well.

“No one feels safe anymore, because the activities go on all throughout the night,” Grenendike said. “Nobody can be in their yards without lewd comments or issues happening down at this house. It’s to the point none of us feel safe.”

Grunendike says she, and her neighbors have tried to get city hall involved in the matter, and so far, have either received promises that weren’t followed through from city officials.

Residents confronted city attorney Katie Cook at a city council meeting after the shooting occurred. Cook said at the meeting that there are several issues in the case that are criminal, and not for the city government to get involved in. She adds there are things the city can do, such as shutting off the house’s water supply.

“It’s not a permanent solution, because if someone were to pay the water bill, and address any building code issues that are identified, the city can’t just evict these people because of the criminal activity, that falls on the criminal realm, and the city doesn’t have that jurisdiction in that sense,” Cook said.

Since the meeting, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office has added another on-site deputy to help tamp down the issue.

However, Grunendike says the city still needs to step up to care for its people.

“The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office and emergency response has been outstanding but is it really going to take one of us to get hurt or killed before something is done. Where is this at? Why are they not out? Why is this house still like this?”

The residents have been in contact with Governor Kristi Noem’s office about the issue as well.

