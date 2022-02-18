Advertisement

Cooking with Eric - Sweet Barbecued Pork Chops

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s a super simple and sweet pork chop recipe that brings that classic, awesome barbecue flavor to your chops without having to use the grill!

In two tablespoons of oil brown 8 boneless pork chops 3 to 4 minutes on each side in a large skillet. Remove to a plate when done.

In the drippings, sauté a chopped onion until translucent.

In a small bowl, combine 1/2 cup of brown sugar with a 1/2 cup each of ketchup, barbecue sauce and creamy French dressing. Add 1/4 cup honey. You can leave out the honey if you use a honey barbecue sauce. Stir, pour into the skillet and return the chops to the skillet. Cook 4 to 5 minutes. Serve immediately.

