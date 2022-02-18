Club for Boys Pair With Ice Fishing Pros for The Hooked on Hardwater Event

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Club for Boys is celebrating their 9th annual Hooked on Hardwater Banquet.

When and where: The Club for Boys Hooked on Hardwater Banquet Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 5:00 pm Central States Fair Grounds

Sponsor A Boy: $100 With your donation, community members have the opportunity to help ensure that all boys have warm winter clothing, food, and transportation theclubforboys.org/support/hooked-on-hard water.

All proceeds support The Club for Boys.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.