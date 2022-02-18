Advertisement

At-home COVID tests from state DOH distributed across the state

Interim Health Secretary Joan Adam says the tests have been shipped to several locations both...
Interim Health Secretary Joan Adam says the tests have been shipped to several locations both east and west river.(Gillian Trudeau)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Health has completed its distribution of a million at-home COVID-19 tests.

Governor Kristi Noem announced the distribution of the Flowflex tests at the beginning of the year.

The tests can be done in 15 minutes, and experts say are highly reliable if you receive a positive test.

South Dakotans can find the tests at pharmacies, schools, public libraries, and other public locations across the state.

The latest location they can be obtained is the city library in Spearfish.

More information can be found at doh.sd.gov.

