Advertisement

Turning a Bit Milder into the Weekend

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will see sunny skies today and milder temperatures by this afternoon as westerly winds develop. Highs will be in the 30s to near 40 degrees.

A trough of low pressure will bring gusty winds Friday and even milder temperatures. Look for highs in the 40s to near 50.

Saturday will be the warmest day we’ll see in quite some time. Highs will soar into the 50s with some spots flirting with 60 degrees.

A very strong arctic cold front barrels through the area Sunday night and Monday, bringing MUCH colder temperatures and snow for Presidents Day. Right now, it appears as though 2″ to 5″ snow could fall, and we’ll see below zero morning low temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Joel Cornelison of Hill City
Victims named, bond set for Hill City shooting suspect
Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school
Emergency personnel work at the site of gas tanker accident in Rockville Centre, N.Y., early...
Gasoline tanker crashes into building, bursts into fireball
students
Lawmakers significantly amend Noem’s Critical Race Theory Bill before passing it
Lakota food served at the Lakota Food Summit
Lakota Food Summit features decolonized food

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
kota kevn forecast
Skies Clearing
A Stone Cold Presidents Day Coming to Mt. Rushmore
Mt. Rushmore
KOTA Rhonda Lee Weather Webcast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Cold and Snowy Today; Warmer by the Weekend