A Stone Cold Presidents Day Coming to Mt. Rushmore

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - About 1-3″ of snow fell across the Black Hills over the last 24-hours, but temperature-wise we stayed within tolerable ranges. However, there is an expiration date on that warmer weather and that will come into play Sunday night, when winter comes roaring right back.

Most of the snow has moved out of the area, but there are plenty of overnight clouds in its wake. Thursday starts off frigid, but rebounds to above average. Sure, the weekend looks nice, but keep the thermals around! Cold air is moving in - and how.

The low that slid into the area will keep to the south of us as predicted. It will take the last of the snow with it. Through the day Thursday we will see clearing, with just a few clouds by Thursday afternoon with another low exiting from our north.

Another healthy ridge comes to the Black Hills region by Thursday night. The next ridge hangs out in the Black Hills through the end of the weekend and then… well… it falls off a cliff.

Through most of the weekend it starts off nice and warm. However, with each model run the confidence grows that this next system will have more snow and definitely more wind with it in to the beginning of next week.

The snow coverage increases Sunday night and into President’s Day with a few inches (maybe up to 4″, but still waiting on more intel) and the temperature decreases by some 35+ degrees in most places, with little improvement through Wednesday. We will keep monitoring that situation as next week comes closer and information becomes more concrete.

