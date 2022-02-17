Advertisement

South Dakota reports 251 new cases of COVID-19 with 16 deaths

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals...
This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses, including the novel coronavirus.(Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC))
By Jack Caudill
Published: Feb. 16, 2022
South Dakota is reporting a total of 251 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. 45 of those come from Pennington County, with 15 in Todd County and 13 in Lawrence County. The number of active cases falls to 9,771, dropping below 10,000 for the first time since January 3rd. And the number of hospitalized COVID patients reaches its lowest level since January 3rd, down to 240. On the other hand, the state is reporting 16 more deaths Wednesday, eight men and eight women. There’s one each from Lawrence, Pennington and Todd Counties. Another 1,747 people are now considered recovered.

Wyoming is reporting a total of 328 new cases Wednesday, with 22 in Campbell County and 14 in Sheridan County. Their number of lab-confirmed active cases goes up for the first time in twelve days, rising to 730.. They’re down to 82 COVID patients in the hospital, the lowest figure in a little more than a month. There are no new deaths listed Wednesday in Wyoming and they’re adding 274 people to the recovered list.

Coronavirus
Active COVID-19 case numbers continue to fall in South Dakota

