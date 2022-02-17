Advertisement

SDSU men and women gear up for Western Illinois

Jackrabbits hit the court Thursday
By Vic Quick
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 12:21 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The South Dakota State men’s basketball team is a perfect 14-0 in the Summit League this season. The Jackrabbits can clinch at least a share of the regular season conference title with a win over Western Illinois Thursday night. The Lady Jackrabbits are tied with South Dakota for the top spot in the conference with a 13-1 record.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Joel Cornelison of Hill City
Victims named, bond set for Hill City shooting suspect
Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school
students
Lawmakers significantly amend Noem’s Critical Race Theory Bill before passing it
Lakota food served at the Lakota Food Summit
Lakota Food Summit features decolonized food
Coronavirus
Active COVID-19 case numbers continue to fall in South Dakota

Latest News

2-16 sdsu women
SDSU men and women gear up for Western Illinois
2-16 boxing aow
Dayton Eagle Bull-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week
2-16 boxing aow
Dayton Eagle Bull-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week
2-15 stm girls
STM girls roll past Douglas