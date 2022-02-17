SDSU men and women gear up for Western Illinois

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The South Dakota State men’s basketball team is a perfect 14-0 in the Summit League this season. The Jackrabbits can clinch at least a share of the regular season conference title with a win over Western Illinois Thursday night. The Lady Jackrabbits are tied with South Dakota for the top spot in the conference with a 13-1 record.

