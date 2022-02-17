The Rapid City Fire Department is training for an increasingly prevalent problem in current events: active shooters.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Shots fired, armed suspect, officer down.

The Rapid City Fire Department is running through its active shooter and hostile event drills.

“Come in and extract the victim while there is still action going on inside the building, with everything that’s going on in today’s world, we have to be prepared to do that, it’s lessons learned through other incidents around the country,” said Nick Carlson, training section chief for Rapid City Fire Department.

Due to current events over the last few years, Carlson says the fire department is becoming more aggressive about training this year.

And the exercises are recreated from real-life situations.

“Any of the school shootings that you see where there’s an active shooter or anything like that, that’s kind of what we base it off of, the Aurora, Colorado one, there was a lot of lessons learned from that on being able to engage with law enforcement, talk in the same language, working off the same channels and being able to have that communication. They use different terminology than we would so being able to understand each other is key in any large instance that would happen,” said Carlson.

While the scenarios teach firefighters and law enforcement how to work together.

It also trains firefighters on making a quick decision, how to treat the victim while also keeping themselves safe.

“In this case, there are shots fired in the background still, trying to add that little bit of level of anxiety really helps so they appreciate it a lot and they seem to be extremely receptive toward it,” said Carlson.

The last part of the exercise includes assessing and transporting the victim as quickly as possible which is what they are well-versed in.

“Our stance is always thought of the worst-case scenario, make sure you’re prepared for it, that way when it does happen, we actually perform the best that we can so you have to trial it and trial it and get that muscle memory so when it’s exciting, you’re acting off of instinct not trying to think about what you’re doing,” said Carlson.

