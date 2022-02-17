Advertisement

Proposed Rapid City Shooting Range gets initial OK

Senate Appropriations Committee approves spending $5 million on West River project
Thursday,, Feb. 17, the South Dakota Senate Appropriations Committee approved funding a West...
Thursday,, Feb. 17, the South Dakota Senate Appropriations Committee approved funding a West River shooting range.(Jeffery Lindblom)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Game, Fish and Parks dream of a West River shooting range gets new life Thursday as the Senate Committee on Appropriates approves the funding plan.

On a 7 to 2 vote, the committee Okayed spending $5 million to build a shooting range on agriculture land just north of Rapid City in neighboring Meade County. Half the money will come from the state general fund and the remaining $2.5 million from a GF&P fund. As well as approving the funding, Senate Bill 175 would also allow Game, Fish and Parks to accept donations to build the range.

A previous bill was scuttled in a House committee, mostly due to opposition from the opposition of people who ranch near the proposed range.

The bill now goes to the full Senate for debate.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Joel Cornelison of Hill City
Victims named, bond set for Hill City shooting suspect
Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school
Matthew Jock
Another Sioux Falls police officer arrested on child porn charges
Emergency personnel work at the site of gas tanker accident in Rockville Centre, N.Y., early...
Gasoline tanker crashes into building, bursts into fireball
students
Lawmakers significantly amend Noem’s Critical Race Theory Bill before passing it

Latest News

Melting icicle at Lewie's Burgers & Brews in Lead, SD.
Already slow winter tourism made slower with warm weather in the Hills
winter statues
Keep the vulnerable community warm by dressing downtown statues
The Rapid City Fire Department is running through its active shooter and hostile event drills.
The Rapid City Fire Department is training for an increasingly prevalent problem in current events: active shooters.
Two Rapid City deaths being investigated.
RCPD looking into two recent deaths