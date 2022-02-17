Advertisement

Keep the vulnerable community warm by dressing downtown statues

Dressing the statues in winter apparel for people in need to pick up.
winter statues
winter statues(Gillian Trudeau)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City’s downtown statues are looking a bit bare this time of year, and although the weather hasn’t depicted a normal winter, the forecast is cooling down in the upcoming days.

The city wants to remind the public of the importance of dressing the statues in winter apparel so that people in need can then pick them up.

The downtown statues have been a donation tool for seven winters now and have helped many who need to battle the cold days.

”Invariably, what we’ve seen in past winters, especially when its cold, the items are placed on the statues, you can go around the block and then they’re already gone, so for the homeless for people who are out and need those items, it’s really great that those items are placed there for those in need they’re certainly put to good use,” said Darrell Shoemaker, communications coordinator for Rapid City.

You can donate to the downtown statues until March 15th.

