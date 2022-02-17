Another Sioux Falls police officer arrested on child porn charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the second time this month, a Sioux Falls police officer has been arrested on child pornography charges.

Matthew Alan Jock was booked Wednesday afternoon for possession, distribution, or manufacturing of child pornography, according to the Minnehaha County jail. The charges are out of Lincoln County

Jock was hired by the Sioux Falls Police Department in February of 2020, according to city records.

The arrest comes less than two weeks after another Sioux Falls Police Department officer, 28-year-old Luke Schauer, was arrested for child pornography. Schauer was taken off active duty when the city learned of the arrest, and is no longer a member of the police department.

This is a developing news story. We expect to learn more details later Thursday morning. Check back for updates.

