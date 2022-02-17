Advertisement

Another Sioux Falls police officer arrested on child porn charges

Matthew Jock
Matthew Jock(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the second time this month, a Sioux Falls police officer has been arrested on child pornography charges.

Matthew Alan Jock was booked Wednesday afternoon for possession, distribution, or manufacturing of child pornography, according to the Minnehaha County jail. The charges are out of Lincoln County

Jock was hired by the Sioux Falls Police Department in February of 2020, according to city records.

The arrest comes less than two weeks after another Sioux Falls Police Department officer, 28-year-old Luke Schauer, was arrested for child pornography. Schauer was taken off active duty when the city learned of the arrest, and is no longer a member of the police department.

This is a developing news story. We expect to learn more details later Thursday morning. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Joel Cornelison of Hill City
Victims named, bond set for Hill City shooting suspect
Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school
Emergency personnel work at the site of gas tanker accident in Rockville Centre, N.Y., early...
Gasoline tanker crashes into building, bursts into fireball
students
Lawmakers significantly amend Noem’s Critical Race Theory Bill before passing it
Lakota food served at the Lakota Food Summit
Lakota Food Summit features decolonized food

Latest News

Marijuana
SD State lawmakers pass recreational marijuana tax bill
The Rapid City Fire station 4 has stuck to their new years resolutions this year
RCFD humane society
Covid school
Covid school
Rapid City Fire Department could be preparing for some upgrades
RCFD