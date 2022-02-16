Advertisement

Senator Biteman Fights to Protect election integrity with the filing two new bills at the 2022 Legislative Session

(Valeria Fugate)
By Jill Sears
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Two new bills regarding the integrity of elections have been introduced to the Wyoming Senate. These bills have been filed by Senator Bo Biteman (R-SD21).

One bill known as SF-97 “Change in Party Affiliation,” primarily focuses on the in integrity of elections by preventing the procedural move known as crossover voting. Crossover voting is the practice occurs when members of a particular political party change their party affiliation, at what usually is the last minute, often the same day, of an election makes voting in line with a competing party’s primary election. After these last-minute affiliation changes allow a vote to be cast, those engaging in crossover voting will immediately switch back to their original party affiliation.  

“This practice has been going on for far too long in our state,” said Senator Biteman. “It is not fair, it is not right, and it is harming the integrity of our party nomination process. This bill will go a long way toward ending this up to now legal, but unethical behavior, and restore confidence in our party nominating process. Party switching cancels out the vote of actual party members by those who wish to game the system and influence the outcome of their competing party’s nominating election.”  

Included in this proposed bill, voters will still be able to voters will be able to make a change to their party affiliation at anytime except for the time between the candidate filing period, in May, and the August primary election.  

The Senator also filed proposal SF-96, entitled “Collection of Election Ballots-Prohibition” which deals with the practice known as “Ballot Harvesting.” Ballot Harvesting occurs when individuals or groups work in the gathering, soliciting, and submission of absentee ballots unless written authorization from the person who requested the absentee ballot has been granted.  

“This this is one common sense step we can take in Wyoming to ensure that our absentee voting process cannot be used to commit voter fraud,” Senator Biteman said. “In Wyoming, we pride ourselves on making it easy to vote through a lengthy early voting and absentee period, this just makes it harder to cheat.”

