Salvation Army Hosting the 11th Annual ‘Walk for Warmth’

By Natalie Cruz
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

When: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Where: Downtown Rapid City at Main Street Square

Time: Pre-walk activities start at 1 pm and the walk begins at 2 PM

Tickets are $10 per person, $5 for military and students, kids 12 and under are free and company sponsorship rates are also available. Tickets can be purchased at the event or online at www.walkforwarmthrc.com.

