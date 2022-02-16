Advertisement

Rapid City recycles and repurposes nearly 30-tons of Christmas trees and the like

Forest
Forest(Jeffrey Lindblom)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Christmas brings presents to all kinds of people far and wide.

One thing they all have in common, it happens beneath the Christmas tree, and Rapid City Solid Waste takes those trees through the end of January each year and turns them into mulch and compost.

Although the amount collected is down compared to last year, they still collected nearly 30 tons. All of which has been broken down into purchasable mulch and compost.

Ria Harper, Solid Waste Education and Outreach Coordinator, says a current herbicide issue that could harm gardens has made the compost less popular than in the past.

The compost and mulch can be bought at any volume, just bring your own container when the facility is open.

Harper says they just want to make sure the public has a good way to dispose of trees or otherwise after they’re through with them.

”So, they’re not thrown in a trash can where our trucks can’t pick them up, or dumped on the road or anything like that. So, we just want to offer a great resource for the public. Then,” says Harper, “also those trees are getting repurposed.”

Harper says Solid waste will see people come through with things as small as a pale for their window sill planters, or as big as a truck or trailer bed full for landscaping projects.

