Advertisement

Rapid City Fire Department could be preparing for some upgrades

The Rapid City Fire Department applied for three Homeland Security grants at Wednesday’s legal and finance committee meeting.
Rapid city fire department was significantly busier in 2021 with a 10% increase in calls...
Rapid city fire department was significantly busier in 2021 with a 10% increase in calls compared to the year prior.(Gillian Trudeau)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The fire department is asking for three separate grants to fund the enhancement of their response capabilities.

Jason Culberson, fire chief for the Rapid City Fire Department says the money would go toward monitoring equipment and training, along with other necessary equipment.

The department is applying for a $63,694 grant, an $11,850 grant and the third grant is $27,475; all numbers are based on the quotes from the equipment they are wanting this year.

”Bringing that type of monitoring equipment enhances our capability to be able to do that type of work, luckily enough we don’t use it a lot but it would allow us to have that monitoring equipment that we normally wouldn’t have,” said Jason Culberson, fire chief at Rapid City Fire Department.

The funding would be seen available toward the beginning of fall this year if approved.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Joel Cornelison of Hill City
Victims named, bond set for Hill City shooting suspect
Melissa Blair, 38, is charged with 23 sex crimes involving nine students.
Tennessee woman accused of 23 sex crimes involving 9 students at a high school
students
Lawmakers significantly amend Noem’s Critical Race Theory Bill before passing it
Lakota food served at the Lakota Food Summit
Lakota Food Summit features decolonized food
Rapid City's water reclamation division
A COVID-19 test that gives the results of the entire community

Latest News

Forest
Rapid City recycles and repurposes nearly 30-tons of Christmas trees and the like
Rapid City to see 4 highway trooper graduates
car battery
Maintaining your car battery may be the only thing separating you from breaking down on the side of the road and getting to your destination
fire station 4 dogs
The Rapid City Fire station 4 has stuck to their new years resolutions this year