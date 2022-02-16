Let the Dakota Roller Coaster Begin

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wednesday will be decidedly colder than what we have had in about the last seven days. You will really need those warm bunny slippers you got for a Valentine’s Day gift yesterday.

A low slides into the area tonight and into Wednesday. Most of the energy associated with the next low will track mainly to the south of the viewing area. It also follows with a chance of widespread 1-3″ of snow. Most of the snowfall will be relegated to the Big Horns and Sheridan and then spreading to the south of Rapid City along the South Dakota-Nebraska state lines. It will be more of a rain and snow mix late Tuesday night and into Wednesday, then clearing completely, with just a few clouds by Thursday afternoon.

Another robust ridge comes to the Black Hills region by the end of the evening Thursday. The latest ridge hangs out and takes in the beautiful scenery of the Black Hills through the end of the weekend and then… well… it falls off a cliff.

It starts off not all that bad with late in the day, to overnight light snow - then BAM! The snow coverage increases President’s Day (still calculating the totals for that) and the temperature decreases by some nearly 35 degrees and then even colder than that come Tuesday. Obviously a cold front drops in from Canada and changes the whole game for us. We will keep monitoring that situation as next week comes closer.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.