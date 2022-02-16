Cooking Beef with Eric - One Pot Cheeseburger Meal

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here is a really easy one pot meal perfect for a cold night in the middle of the week. It really does taste like a cheeseburger!

First. in a deep skillet, brown 1 1/2 pound of ground beef with a diced onion. Drain excess grease. Add salt and pepper to taste.

To the skillet add a 28oz can diced tomatoes, undrained and 1 8oz can tomato sauce. Stir in 2 cups chicken broth, 1/4 cup ketchup and a tablespoon of Dijon mustard. Bring to a boil then add 16 ounces of rotini pasta. Reduce heat to simmer, cover and cook until pasts is al dente (13 to 15 minutes).

After pasta is done, top with cheddar cheese. Keep on stovetop until cheese melts.

Serve with sliced green onions and/or Roma tomatoes, if desired.

