Cold and Snowy Today; Warmer by the Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Cold and snowy weather can be expected today. Most of the snow will fall in southwest South Dakota, but flurries will be possible elsewhere. Many roads are slippery so make sure you allow extra time to reach your destination. Highs will only be in the 20s today.

Warmer air returns tomorrow, and especially Friday through the weekend. Lots of 50s can be expected Sunday.

Frigid arctic air arrives Presidents Day. This will be the coldest air we’ve seen in quite some time, but the good news is, there appears to be a decent chance of much-needed snowfall.

