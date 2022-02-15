Victims named, bond set for Hill City shooting suspect

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The man accused of firing shots at a Hill City residence made his first appearance in court.

On Tuesday, 33-year-old Joel Cornelison of Hill City formally received his charges in Seventh Circuit Judicial Court for his alleged connection to a shooting incident that spurred a large emergency response a few days prior.

His charges are as follows:

One count of first-degree burglary, with intent to commit assault and with a gun, a class 2 felony Alternatively, one count of first-degree burglary in the nighttime, a class 2 felony

Three counts of aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, a class 3 felony One count for each victim: Hadley Little of Hill City Patty Schmitz of Custer Nicholas Klima of Rapid City Alternatively, three counts of aggravated assault with intent to put another person in fear of serious injury, a class 3 felony

One count of possession of a firearm with a prior drug conviction, a class 6 felony

If found guilty of a primary charge, a defendant cannot be found guilty of an alternative charge.

According to a law enforcement report read by Magistrate Judge Scott Bogue during Cornelison’s initial appearance, responding officers arrived to find Little bleeding at the scene. Schmitz, who told an officer she suffered a blow to the back of the head with a gun, was also at the scene.

The judge also noted security footage was obtained showing the alleged suspect firing a shot at Klima. Pennington County Sheriff’s office said no one was found with any gun shot wounds the morning of the shooting.

Cornelison’s bond was posted at $75,000 cash-only.

