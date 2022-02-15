Victims named, bond set for Hill City shooting suspect
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The man accused of firing shots at a Hill City residence made his first appearance in court.
On Tuesday, 33-year-old Joel Cornelison of Hill City formally received his charges in Seventh Circuit Judicial Court for his alleged connection to a shooting incident that spurred a large emergency response a few days prior.
His charges are as follows:
- One count of first-degree burglary, with intent to commit assault and with a gun, a class 2 felony
- Alternatively, one count of first-degree burglary in the nighttime, a class 2 felony
- Three counts of aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, a class 3 felony
- One count for each victim:
- Hadley Little of Hill City
- Patty Schmitz of Custer
- Nicholas Klima of Rapid City
- Alternatively, three counts of aggravated assault with intent to put another person in fear of serious injury, a class 3 felony
- One count for each victim:
- One count of possession of a firearm with a prior drug conviction, a class 6 felony
If found guilty of a primary charge, a defendant cannot be found guilty of an alternative charge.
According to a law enforcement report read by Magistrate Judge Scott Bogue during Cornelison’s initial appearance, responding officers arrived to find Little bleeding at the scene. Schmitz, who told an officer she suffered a blow to the back of the head with a gun, was also at the scene.
The judge also noted security footage was obtained showing the alleged suspect firing a shot at Klima. Pennington County Sheriff’s office said no one was found with any gun shot wounds the morning of the shooting.
Cornelison’s bond was posted at $75,000 cash-only.
