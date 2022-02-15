Advertisement

Turning Colder Today and Tonight

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:01 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A strong cold front will move through today, bringing gusty winds and colder temperatures. Some light snow will fall in Wyoming later today. That snow will spread east into the Black Hills and southwest South Dakota tonight and Wednesday.

At this time, it appears as though any accumulating snow will be south of Interstate 90.

Colder temperatures linger Wednesday, then a major warm-up is likely by the weekend with 50s back in the forecast.

A much stronger push of colder air could drop temperatures significantly on Presidents Day, and bring some snow, too. We’ll be keeping an eye on that!

