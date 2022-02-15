Advertisement

Not another lonely Valentine’s Day! One senior group celebrates together

By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Valentines can come in the shape of a friend, family member, or a significant other.

“Oh, I have a valentine. I have a valentine that I’ve been married to for 27 years. He is my knight in shining armor and I don’t care who knows it,” said Doris Ann Werlinger, President of the Minneluzahan Senior Center.

This holiday, the senior community in Rapid City came together to celebrate with their own valentines through dancing, singing, and good conversation.

“I think it’s important because we get people involved, the seniors get to come out and visit with each other, which they haven’t got to do this year or last year because of our Covid disease that was going around,” said Werlinger.

This is one of the first events the Minneluzahan Senior Center has thrown since the start of the pandemic.

“We’ve kind of just got back into having things. We have to make sure that we do that correctly because we don’t want anybody ill,” explained Werlinger.

Werlinger said they take extra steps to ensure everyone’s safety at the center.

“We don’t have potlucks yet. Everything has to be made on the premises and then we use our hairnets and our gloves and hand it out to the people that are here for any function that we have,” said Werlinger.

She encourages anyone who is comfortable to come to community events.

“We also know that some just don’t want to do it yet and that’s fine,” added Werlinger.

So, whether their Valentine was a lover or a friend, everyone was who attended was able to enjoy the festivities.

“We are just so happy that we had all these people that came and joined us. And they’re visiting! You can just hear them. I think we’ve really outdone ourselves this year. We had a great turnout,” expressed Werlinger.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pennington County Sheriff's Office is in Hill City, investigating a shooting.
Alleged shooter detained following early morning shots fired call at Hill City home
The body of Shayna Youngman Afraid of Horses was found Friday near Manderson on the Pine Ridge...
Pine Ridge teenager’s body found near Manderson
Pedestrian killed after darting into the street and being hit by passing car
Mike Diedrich
Senator Mike Diedrich on current hot button issues
“We have had the best turnout ever is what our numbers are indicating.”
The Black Hills Sports Show & Outdoor Expo held their 40th annual event this year and it chalked up to be one of their biggest

Latest News

Scrubs
SCRUBS TO GHANA - VOD - clipped version
During COVID
LONELY VALENTINES - VOD - clipped version
Water
MONITORING WATER FOR COVID - VOD - clipped version
The store is asking people to donate used scrubs that will be sent to Ghana for medical...
The Uniform Center is helping clothe people and medical personnel around the world