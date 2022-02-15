Not another lonely Valentine’s Day! One senior group celebrates together

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Valentines can come in the shape of a friend, family member, or a significant other.

“Oh, I have a valentine. I have a valentine that I’ve been married to for 27 years. He is my knight in shining armor and I don’t care who knows it,” said Doris Ann Werlinger, President of the Minneluzahan Senior Center.

This holiday, the senior community in Rapid City came together to celebrate with their own valentines through dancing, singing, and good conversation.

“I think it’s important because we get people involved, the seniors get to come out and visit with each other, which they haven’t got to do this year or last year because of our Covid disease that was going around,” said Werlinger.

This is one of the first events the Minneluzahan Senior Center has thrown since the start of the pandemic.

“We’ve kind of just got back into having things. We have to make sure that we do that correctly because we don’t want anybody ill,” explained Werlinger.

Werlinger said they take extra steps to ensure everyone’s safety at the center.

“We don’t have potlucks yet. Everything has to be made on the premises and then we use our hairnets and our gloves and hand it out to the people that are here for any function that we have,” said Werlinger.

She encourages anyone who is comfortable to come to community events.

“We also know that some just don’t want to do it yet and that’s fine,” added Werlinger.

So, whether their Valentine was a lover or a friend, everyone was who attended was able to enjoy the festivities.

“We are just so happy that we had all these people that came and joined us. And they’re visiting! You can just hear them. I think we’ve really outdone ourselves this year. We had a great turnout,” expressed Werlinger.

