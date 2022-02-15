Advertisement

Governor Noem’s office now accepting Summer 2022 internship applications

(Dakota News Now)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) – The office of Governor Kristi Noem is currently accepting Summer 2022 internships.

Student interns will have the opportunity to work with Noem’s staff on projects that pique their curiosity and interests.

According to the Governor’s office, selected interns will also have the opportunity to aid the governor’s general counsel, constituent services, and communications team; conducting policy research; preparing policy briefings; and staffing events. Internships provide students with first-hand knowledge of the state government and the functions of a governor’s office.

College students who would like to be considered for an internship should submit a resume, cover letter, and letter of recommendation to megan.goltz@state.sd.us. Applications should be submitted by Friday, April 1, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Representatives consider renaming Wyoming highway after Donald Trump
Rapid City's water reclamation division
A COVID-19 test that gives the results of the entire community
Pennington County Sheriff's Office is in Hill City, investigating a shooting.
Alleged shooter detained following early morning shots fired call at Hill City home
The body of Shayna Youngman Afraid of Horses was found Friday near Manderson on the Pine Ridge...
Pine Ridge teenager’s body found near Manderson
Jill Lopotosky, a lead customer service agent for Alaska Airlines, was deeply affected by an...
Airline agent suffers life-altering injury in assault that began over mask

Latest News

Tax revenue estimate for South Dakota budget anticipates $94 million more than predicted by Noem
Competing surrogacy bills move through South Dakota legislature
A Valentines Day party!
Not another lonely Valentine’s Day! One senior group celebrates together
Scrubs
SCRUBS TO GHANA - VOD - clipped version