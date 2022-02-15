Cuddle Weather Alert!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Starting tonight cuddle weather will be in the forecast. Right now, we are on the warm-ish side, however a little bit of snow may break a few our hearts this upcoming week – or it’s a heartfelt gift from Mother Nature – depending on your taste.

Tuesday you will really need those warm bunny slippers you got for a Valentine’s Day gift.

Another low skirts the area Tuesday evening. It will not hit us head on but rather track mainly to the south of us. A large high that has been keeping us warm and above average is one of the steering mechanisms of the upcoming low. It comes with a chance of wintery precipitation Tuesday to the tune of about an inch widespread. Right now, we are not looking at major accumulations, 2-4″ in the Big Horns and Sheridan and then spreading to the south. It will be more of a rain and snow mix late Tuesday night and into Wednesday, then clearing by Thursday afternoon.

Another sturdy ridge and the warmth that comes with it will reappear Thursday. That ridge will be slow to move until we get to the end of the weekend. Look for more light snow Sunday night and then the snow coverage increases President’s Day.

